Leopard sighting causes panic

Rajamahendravaram: A leopard sighting near the Nagaravanam and AP State Forest Academy areas in Rajahmundry of East Godavari district has caused concern for the past two days. The leopard has been spotted close to residential areas including Housing Board Colony, Swaroop Nagar, Roopa Nagar, Padmavathi Nagar, Fatima Nagar, Tarakarama Nagar, Diwan Cheruvu, Lalachervu, and Srirampuram.

Forest department officials, alerted by local reports are working to track the leopard’s movements. They have set up 36 trap cameras and two cage traps in the area. Efforts to find paw prints (pug

marks) have been hindered by the muddy conditions caused by recent rains. However, the leopard was captured on camera by the two trap cameras installed by the forest department.

DFO Bharani confirmed the leopard sighting and mentioned that it has also been observed on the national highway and near the Doordarshan tower. Footage of the leopard has been recorded by the Doordarshan centre’s CCTV cameras.

Authorities have advised public to be cautious and avoid going out at night. They recommend travelling in groups and using torch lights. Residents are urged to remain still if they encounter the leopard, as it is less likely to attack if one remains upright.

The leopard is currently moving within populated areas, and efforts will be made to guide it back into the forest. In case of emergencies, the forest department may capture the leopard with higher authorities’ approval.

As of now, there have been no reports of attacks by the leopard. Residents of Rajahmundry are advised to stay alert and contact the toll-free number 18004255909 with any information about the leopard.