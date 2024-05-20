Leopard spotted near Srisailam project

Srisailam (Nandyal): The residents of Weston Colony located on the outskirts of Srisailam project were gripped in a state of fear after a leopard was spotted in the early hours on Sunday.

One of the residents who happened to come out of his residence after midnight has seen the big cat moving freely at the surrounding area. He immediately alerted other residents not to come out.

Early in the morning the residents brought the issue to the notice of the forest department officials. The officials after reaching the spot have identified the pug marks of the big cat.

The residents have urged the forest officials to set up traps to catch the leopard and save them from its attack. A source has stated that some time ago a leopard after venturing into the residential area has attacked a dog in a house and took it away

As Srisailam is located in the Nalamalla forest region, the wild beasts usually come out of the jungle in search of food and water.