Leopard with 3 cubs spotted in Velugodu mandal

Velugodu (Nandyal): The fear of a leopard haunts the residents of Mothukuru village in Velugodu mandal of Nandyal district. According to sources, some farmers spotted a leopard with its three cubs at the agriculture fields on Sunday morning. The farmers instead of working in the fields returned to their homes and alerted others not to go to work.

The village Velugodu is located just adjacent to the Nallamala forest area. There is a great chance of wild animals coming out of the forest zone in search of food and water. In such a case, the big cat with its cubs would have ventured into the human habitats, stated a source. Whatsoever spotting the big cat at the village outskirts is creating panic situation among the villagers?

Another source has stated that, four days ago, the same leopard with its cubs was spotted near Ayyavaripalle village. The villagers immediately informed the police and forest department officials. The officials on receiving the information are said to have visited the said area and inspected the pug marks of the big cat and its cubs.

It is learnt that the officials of police and forest department are tracking the whereabouts of the leopard and its cubs. The villagers are told not to harm the big cat by any means.