Lepakshi temple gears up for Dasara celebrations

Lepakshi: Lepakshi Durga Veerabhadra Temple is preparing to celebrate Dasara Sharannavaratri Utsavams with grandeur. Temple Committee Chairman Karanam Rama Nandan informed the festivities will be held for 11 days with elaborate floral decorations and daily special rituals for Goddess Durga.

Speaking at a review meeting here on Wednesday, the chairman said that under the guidance of MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, the celebrations will showcase unique daily adornments of the deity along with traditional temple customs.

Special arrangements are being made to ensure that devotees, pilgrims, and tourists will have a peaceful darshan without inconvenience. He said that annadanam will be organised during the celebrations, and invited donors to sponsor the free meals programme. He also asked devotees to sponsor special daily floral decorations in the name of their families.

The committee members brought to the notice of the MLA about funds and infrastructure requirements as part of the development efforts. During Dasara celebrations, the newly appointed State Tourism Director Jayappa would be felicitated.

Temple EO Narasimhulu, TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena leaders and others participated in the meeting.