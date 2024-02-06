Let’s all unite to send this 'Vasoolraja' home: Naidu

Chintalapudi(Eluru dist): Sharpening the attack on YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu said that it sounds funny that Jagan was comparing himself with Arjuna.

Addressing a public meeting at Chintalapudi, Naidu said Arjuna did not amass wealth like Jagan.

He said Jagan was turning his family dispute into political issue. It was he who had included the name of his father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy in the FIR to escape from the cases in which he was directly involved.

He calls himself Arjuna but he stooped so low that he bargained with the then AICC chief Sonia Gandhi to get bail in the cases in which he was involved Naidu said. He said under the five-year rule of YSRCP, poor had become poorer. The government levied tax on everything including garbage. Hence it was time send this ‘Vasoolraja’ home, he said.

Naidu called upon women and youth who were among the worst affected under the present rule to support him for their future and the future of the state. “If you come forward no power on earth can stop the victory of the TDP-Jana Sena combine,” he added.