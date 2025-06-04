Let’s build a TB-free society: Dr Raghu - Special awareness program held at Veldurthi on TB elimination

Veldurthi, (Kurnool district): As part of a special initiative to eliminate tuberculosis (TB), a 100-day campaign is currently being implemented across the country. Dr. Raghu, Officer-in-Charge of the Mobile Medical Unit, participated as the chief guest in an awareness program held at the Ayushman Arogya Mandir under the Ramallakota Primary Health Centre limits on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Raghu emphasized the need to eradicate TB through collective efforts, just as India had successfully eradicated polio. He stated that a comprehensive awareness drive under the TB Mukt Abhiyan is being conducted to dispel misconceptions about the disease and to sensitize the public about early diagnosis and treatment.

Under the theme “Yes, We Can End TB,” the Government of India has launched an intensified 100-day campaign focused on Tracing, Testing, and Treatment. The aim is to make India TB-free by identifying and treating all TB cases, especially the "missing" or undiagnosed cases.

Dr. Raghu pointed out that people with poor nutrition, HIV infection, diabetes, substance abuse (alcohol and tobacco), chronic illnesses, or those living in unhygienic conditions—such as slum dwellers, beggars, and migrant populations—are more vulnerable to TB due to weakened immunity.

He stressed the importance of early detection and timely treatment, noting that prolonged cough (more than two weeks), evening fevers, night sweats, difficulty in breathing, chest pain, fatigue, and general weakness are key symptoms of TB. He urged ASHA workers to identify such individuals as presumptive TB patients and refer them for diagnostic tests such as sputum examination and chest X-ray at nearby health centers.

As part of the 100-day action plan, frontline health workers and ASHA activists will conduct extensive outreach programs to raise awareness about TB prevention and control in the community.

The program was attended by Dr. Bhuvana Teja, Health Supervisors Mohan, Community Health Officers Haseena and Mounika, TB Supervisor Mahesh, health staff, ASHA workers, and projectionist Khaleel.