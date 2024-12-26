LHMS, a boon for people

Nellore: The Lock House Monitoring System (LHMS), introduced by the police department, is proving to be of great use for people, which protects property of people while they went out of city.

The police personnel conducted awareness campaigns after launching the LHMS, asking people to install the system free of cost, to protect their valuables in their absence.

LHMS is a free app provided by the police administration to prevent thefts and burglaries. People can download and install this app from Google play store in their Android mobile phones.

They should enter their house address, which would be saved at the control room and should note down their registration card number.

The inmates, three days before they leave the city, should open the app and click on ‘request to police watch’, enter their registration ID and enter the number of days, date and time, for which they need police surveillance. On receiving the request, police would install an LHMS CC camera at free of charge and synchronises it with police control room.

“After LHMS was introduced, we feel safe and there is no need to worry about our properties,” said P Ramamurthy, a trader living in NDL Layout Usmansahebpet of Nellore city.

SP G Krishnakanth said that with this system, thieves will not date to rob houses, because they could be nabbed with CCTV footage. He asked people to utilise this innovative concept.