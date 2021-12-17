LIC staff express solidarity with bankers' strike

Kadapa: In response to the nationwide call given by employees of LIC, Kadapa Division staff expressed solidarity with the ongoing bankers two-day strike here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, LIC Kadapa Division Employees Association secretary A Raghunatha Reddy and Bank Employees Coordination Committee district convener C Srinivas Reddy demanded the Centre to withdraw the decision of privatising IOB and Central Bank of India as it hit the interest of employees.

They said that the banks working in public sector have been playing key role in strengthening the economy of the country in particular rural India by extending support to the sectors like agriculture, industries, infrastructure, education and health etc for the last 52 years. Finding fault with the government for canvasing bad propaganda against the banks running in loses, they said banks operating process witnessed Rs 17 lakh crores for the last 12 years in the country as the number of branches of all banks increased to 1,375 and collection of deposits hiked to 1,375 per cent in the last 5 decades. They warned of intensifying the agitation if the government fails to withdraw the move of privatising the national banks. LIC Kadapa division president Avadhanam Srinivas, Sramika Mahila convener A Vasupradha, Union leaders Aziz, Akbar Basha, Varijathamma and others were present.