Lifestyle changes and preparedness vital in battle against Coronavirus: Naidu

Amaravati: TDP President N Chandrababu Naidu underscored the need for greater alertness and preparedness on the part of every citizen in order to successfully overcome Coronavirus threat by dutifully following all the required do's and don'ts and precautionary measures, on Thursday, while addressing a virtual conference with doctors, experts and the virus survivors.

Naidu asserted that all sections of people must gear up for lifestyle modifications to suit the emerging situation as COVID19 has nearly been devastating lives, livelihoods, countries and economies the world over. Everybody should talk and spread the word by utilising online platforms more effectively so as to create wider awareness which alone would help fight the dreaded virus till the end.



Naidu pointed out that the whole families together were getting infected these days and this called for combined efforts coupled with good planning to fight against the disease. Fear and loss of hope would aggravate the epidemic situation. All the members within the family should cooperate with each other and duly follow sanitation and personal hygiene. There were instances of Covid patients spending Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh for treatment. Everybody would not be able to afford such treatments. This is where the Governments should step in and create basic infrastructure like more hospitals beds, oxygen availability, etc.



Stating that much needs to be done in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu deplored that administrative failures on the part of YSRCP Government led to a heightened threat from Coronavirus in the State. AP was now witnessing three to four Covid deaths every hour while an average 10,000 cases daily were reported for over six days in the just concluded August month. The Chief Minister has not realised the need to provide leadership and confidence that is needed in this troubled time.

