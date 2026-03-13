Lifestyle changes key to preventing kidney diseases, say doctors

Tirupati: Healthy lifestyle choices and early screening for the prevention of kidney diseases took centre stage at awareness programmes organised on Thursday to mark World Kidney Day, where doctors and health experts educated students and public on the importance of kidney health.

The Department of Nephrology at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) conducted an awareness session for students of TTD’s Sri Kapileswara Swamy High School at Venkatapathi Nagar. The programme focused on promoting preventive healthcare practices among young people.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ram, Head of the Nephrology Department and Medical Superintendent at SVIMS, said World Kidney Day is observed every year on March 12. This year’s theme, ‘Kidney Health for All: Caring for People, Protecting the Planet,’ highlights the need for accessible healthcare and sustainable health practices. He advised students to maintain mental well-being, consume food in moderation and avoid unhealthy eating habits that could lead to lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes.

Prasad from the Medical Social Work wing of SVIMS explained the growth of dialysis services at the institute. He noted that dialysis facilities at SVIMS began in 1994 with six machines and have now expanded to nearly 100 machines, providing round-the-clock treatment to about 750 patients.

Meanwhile, a separate awareness programme was organised by the Department of Nephrology at Amara Hospital to spread awareness about kidney health and the role of proper diet and lifestyle in preventing chronic kidney disease.

Hospital Chairman Dr Prasad Gourineni and Managing Director Dr Ramadevi Gourineni stressed the importance of public awareness on kidney care. As part of the event, a competition titled ‘Make a Snack & Win Exciting Prizes’ was conducted for caregivers of chronic kidney disease patients and ASHA workers to encourage preparation of kidney-friendly food. During the programme, nephrologist Dr Siva Parvathi along with other doctors took part.