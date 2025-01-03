Lift schemes hit as Godavari levels recede

Rajamahendravaram: The Pushkara Lift Irrigation Schemes have been significantly impacted by falling water levels in the Godavari River, caused by reduced inflows from upstream regions.

At Purushothapatnam in Seethanagaram mandal, the Pushkara-1 and Pushkara-2 Lift Irrigation Schemes require the river to flow above 13 metres to operate effectively. Only under such conditions can eight pumps lift and supply 1,400 cusecs of water.

These schemes play a vital role in irrigating the command areas across 18 mandals in East Godavari and Kakinada districts. However, declining water levels and the emergence of sandbanks have disrupted the operation of the pumps, affecting the water supply.

During the Kharif season this year, stable water levels for nearly four months ensured adequate irrigation for 1.5 lakh acres.

According to the Water Resources Department, the Kharif season concluded on December 16, and around 3.06 TMC of water was supplied during the period. Officials noted an increase in command area coverage due to better water availability in upland areas of East Godavari and Kakinada districts.

However, the current Rabi season presents a different scenario. Farmers cultivating dry crops in upland areas are experiencing water shortages. Public representatives from these regions have already submitted requests to higher officials in the Water Resources Department to address the water needs for Rabi crops.

According to DE Ch Koteswara Rao, the pumps at Pushkara-1 and Pushkara-2 are not operating at full capacity due to insufficient river flow.

Immediate measures are necessary to ensure water availability for upland farmers and prevent crop losses in the ongoing season.