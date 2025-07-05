Like fingers in fist, parties in coalition are all equal: Pawan

Markapur (Prakasam district): Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan announced that no single party in the coalition government is superior, but their combined strength is like a fist, to fight others for the welfare and development of the Andhra Pradesh state. He underscored the strong understanding and mutual respect within the NDA leadership and advised the leaders and supporters at all levels to resolve differences through discussion for the common goal of public service.

After paying floral tributes to Alluri Sitharama Raju on his birth anniversary, Deputy Chief Minister and panchayat raj and rural development minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan laid the foundation stone for the works of the drinking water supply project under Jal Jeevan Mission, with a budget of Rs 1,290 crores, at Narasimhapuram of Markapur mandal in Prakasam district on Friday.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, district in-charge minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, social welfare minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, local MLA Kandula Narayana Reddy, in-charge collector Ronanki Gopala Krishna, and other public representatives, state and district level officials were present.

As part of the project, water from the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project will be supplied to 578 villages in 18 mandals of 7 Assembly constituencies including Yerragondapalem, Giddalur, Markapuram, Kanigiri, Kondepi, Kandukur, and Darsi, through a treatment plant, 19 sumps, 31 overhead balancing reservoirs, 334 overhead tanks and pipelines for over 5000 kilometers.

Launching this mega water project, Pawan Kalyan slammed the previous government on corruption and neglect. Highlighting the Veligonda project as the lifeline for the western Prakasam, where the public experiences acute drinking water scarcity and fluoride contamination, suffering from health issues like bent knees and spines, he questioned the decades-long neglect of the backward district by the government. He accused the former YSRCP government of mismanaging funds allocated by the central government for the Jal Jeevan Mission. He said that despite Rs 26,000 crore being sanctioned by the Narendra Modi-led Central government between 2019 and 2024, the previous state government reportedly spent only Rs 4,000 crore, much of which was wasted on pipes without establishing proper water sources, rendering the investment largely futile. He requested the public to allow him 18 to 20 months for completion of the drinking water supply project, considering the availability of funds consistently.

The Deputy CM said the dialogues in the cinemas are only for the fun of the audience, and are not to intimidate the opponents in real life. He slammed YSRCP for alleged rowdyism and goonism, and challenged the threats of cutting throats. He said that they will not allow YSRCP’s dream of coming into power again. He announced that the NDA government in the state is not interested in vengeful politics, but it will punish the wrongdoers. He accused the previous regime of widespread land grabbing, including temple lands, forest lands and vacant lands, and illegally registering them. He affirmed the NDA government's commitment to recovering the encroached lands and protecting temple properties.

The Jana Sena Party president attributed the successful launch of the JJM project to the trust placed by the people in the NDA coalition. He revealed that through his and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu's persistent efforts and meetings with Union minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they secured funding for JJM, while the central government considering termination of the project. He thanked the Prime Minister, the Jal Shakti Minister, and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for providing the opportunity to fulfill the long-awaited dream of water security for the region.

Pawan Kalyan reiterated his commitment to the welfare of the people and the state above his party's interests. He said that the NDA coalition should continue for another 15 years for the development of the state, and emphasized strong understanding and mutual respect between the parties in the alliance. He likened the alliance to a fist, where all fingers must work together to be effective.