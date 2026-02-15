Lion’s share of Budget for BC welfare, says Savitha

BC welfare minister says coalition govt earmarked Rs 51,021 cr for BC welfare in 2026–27, including Rs 10,669 cr for economically weaker sections

Adarana 3.0 scheme gets an additional Rs 1,000 cr; allocations for handloom workers and salons set at Rs 150 cr and Rs 50 cr respectively

Rs 30,000 cr allocated to develop Rayalaseema as a global horticulture hub, with focus on agriculture and industry growth

Vijayawada: BC, EWS welfare, handlooms and textiles minister S Savitha said the coalition government’s commitment to the welfare of Backward Classes (BCs) has once again been proven in the 2026–27 Budget presented by finance minister Payyavula Keshav.

Speaking at the Assembly media point on Saturday, the minister expressed happiness over what she described as “unprecedented allocations” for BC welfare. She said the government has been steadily increasing allocations for BCs in all three Budgets presented since the coalition assumed office.

Savitha welcomed the allocation of an additional Rs 1,000 crore for the Adarana 3.0 scheme in the new Budget. She thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and the finance minister for earmarking Rs 51,021 crore for BC welfare in the 2026–27 Budget. Of this, Rs 10,669 crore has been allocated for EWS welfare. She noted that Rs 39,007 crore was allocated for BC welfare in 2024–25 and Rs 47,456 crore in 2025–26, showing a consistent rise. Allocations for EWS welfare stood at Rs 10,273.80 crore in 2024–25 and Rs 10,614 crore in 2025–26.

The minister said the Budget also provides Rs 150 crore for free power to handloom workers and Rs 50 crore for salons. She termed the allocations as historic, stating that even during united Andhra Pradesh such funding was not provided.

Savitha added that Rs 30,000 crore has been allocated to develop Rayalaseema as a global horticulture hub, and said the Budget was designed to benefit all sections, including agriculture and industry.