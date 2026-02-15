Visitors get glimpse of India’s defence capabilities

Berhampur: The International Conference on “Air Defence and Security” (ICADS-2026) concluded after two days of intensive deliberations and strategic dialogue at NIST University on Friday. Jointly organised by the university in collaboration with the Army Air Defence College, the conference emerged as a significant platform uniting academia, industry, and the armed forces in pursuit of national security advancement.

The second day commenced at Stephen Hawking Cineplex with the presidential address by Sukant K Mohapatra, followed by a welcome address from Vice-Chancellor Priyadarsan Patra.

The valedictory session was graced by the chief guest, Lt Gen R C Srikanth, AVSM, VSM, Commandant of the Army Air Defence College, whose presence added solemn distinction to the occasion.

The conference featured eminent keynote speakers, including Balamati Choudhury of CSIR-NAL, Major Gorki Chandola (retired) from Rhombus Power India Limited, Ali Yuce of Cappadocia University, and Vijay Kumar Sutrakar from the Aeronautical Development Establishment. Their addresses explored evolving air defence technologies, stealth systems, cyber warfare preparedness, and future strategic challenges.

ICADS-2026 witnessed overwhelming participation, receiving more than 350 abstracts from researchers and professionals across diverse domains. Of these, 57 papers were selected for publication in the IEEE conference proceedings, reflecting the academic rigour and global appeal of the event. Parallel technical sessions on Defence Strategic Environment, Specialised Defence Domains & Future Readiness, and Cyber Security & Information Warfare fostered meaningful exchanges and professional networking.

A special highlight was the “Know Your Army” Equipment Display organised by the Army Air Defence College, offering students and visitors a glimpse of India’s defence capabilities. Vendor exhibitions and student-led technological innovations further enriched the event.

In his closing remarks, Lt Gen Srikanth emphasised the vital importance of military–academia–industry collaboration in strengthening national defence and inspiring young technocrats. ICADS-2026 thus reaffirmed its stature as a premier forum for addressing contemporary air defence challenges and shaping future security imperatives.