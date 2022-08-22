Liquor-free society will end poverty, says MVPC chairman

Tirupati: Alcohol is the prime cause for the poverty in the society and also is the main reason for most of the accidents, said Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee (MVPC) chairman Vallamreddy Lakshman Reddy.

MVPC and district prohibition and excise department jointly conducted an awareness meeting at Srinivasa Auditorium in SV University on Monday on the adverse impacts of consuming liquor. SV University vice-chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy, Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) director and vice-chancellor Dr B Vengamma were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Lakshman Reddy said the poor have been spending 70 to 90 per cent of their income on liquor which is increasingly becoming a major problem in the society.

He also said liquor addiction is the key reason for the poverty in the society which is turning the people into criminals.

He said most of the child labourers' background was family head getting addicted to the liquor and added that the role of liquor in various incidents in the society is evident. Lakshmana Reddy wanted the youth to take active role in eradicating the liquor consumption in the society.

He demanded the Andhra Pradesh government to implement strict prohibition in the state on the lines of Gujarat state.

SV University vice-chancellor Prof Raja Reddy said youth should be the vanguard for the movement against liquor and strive for making the society liquor free.

SVIMS director Dr B Vengamma said an advanced de-addiction centre is available in the institute which has been playing a vital role in saving the addicted.

Students, excise department officials were present.