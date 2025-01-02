Liquor sales cross Rs10 cr on NY’s eve

Visakhapatnam : As revellers got into a binge drinking mode, liquor flowed like river in the city as part of the New Year celebrations.

On December 31, 2024 the liquor sale touched all-time high both in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts.

While the sale crossed Rs.10 crore in Visakhapatnam alone, the business touched Rs.6 crore in Anakapalli on Tuesday.

Like Dasara and Sankranti, liquor becomes an intrinsic part of celebrations for New Year too.

Apart from locals, revellers from other districts and states arrived in droves in Visakhapatnam district to celebrate the New Year. As a result, alcohol sale has seen a consistent rise with each passing year.

According to the excise and prohibition officials, liquor sale touched Rs.10.77 crore in Visakhapatnam on December 31, 2024. Compared to last year, the sale increased by Rs.1.27 crore, the officials shared.

Similarly in Anakapalli district, of the Rs.10 crore liquor stock released from depot, the sale registered Rs.6 crore on December 31, said V. Sudhir, Excise Superintendent of Anakapalli district.

In Visakhapatnam, there are about 145 liquor outlets, 119 bar and restaurants, a dozen star hotels, six clubs and four APTDC-run restaurants. Close to Rs.10.77 crore of liquor sale was registered from these places on the eve of New Year.

There is a significant drop in liquor price after the new excise policy was introduced by the NDA government. Cheap liquor costing as less as Rs.100 is made accessible. Following which, the demand for it increased significantly among the masses.

If the liquor price of the previous government had continued even now, the revenue would have been swelled further as the rate sold then was beyond common man’s reach.