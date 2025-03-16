‘Listen to your body, adopt healthy lifestyle’

Tirupati : Prominent natural farming expert Prakriti Vanam Prasad emphasised the importance of listening to one’s body and adopting a natural and healthy lifestyle.

Addressing a gathering at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Saturday, Prasad stressed that food grown without chemicals and pesticides is the best for human consumption.

The event, organised by the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Tirupati chapter and Junior Chamber International (JCI) Alumni, focused on holistic health and wellness. Prasad advised the people to wake up early, exercise and have dinner before sunset. He also emphasised the importance of preserving rainwater and adopting natural farming practices.

JCI Zone Chairman Gopi Kishore highlighted the need to protect the earth from chemicals and pesticides to ensure human well-being. On the occasion a momento was presented to SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Prof Uma by PRSI Tirupati chapter Chairman K Srinivasarao, secretary D Chandramohan and other dignitaries.