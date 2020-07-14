Lockdown restrictions in Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada from today

Kakinada: To curb the spread of Covid-19 in East Godavari district where the Coronavirus positive cases are increasing day by day, District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy imposed restrictions on movement of the people in Kakinada Municipal Corporation, Kakinada Rural Mandal, Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation and Rajamahendravaram Rural Mandal from July 14 until further orders.



All the shops, markets, street kiosks, shopping malls and liquor shops will be allowed from 6 am to 11 am only. And all the essential and medical services will function as usual. The public and private offices, banks, financial institutions etc will function as usual with limited staff and also with all safety measures. At all functions and other events, limited members will be allowed.

Event permission should be obtained from Sub-Collector and concerned officials of respective jurisdictions. East Godavari district has reported 367 fresh Covid-19 positive cases during the past 24 hours.

According to the health bulletin issued by District Collector Muralidhar Reddy, 22 cases in Kakinada Rural, 84 cases in Kakinada Urban, 24 cases in Rajamahendravaram rural, 72 cases in Rajamahendravaram Urban, one case in Ainavilli, 6 cases in Alamuru, 5 cases in Allavaram, 19 cases in Amalapuram, 6 cases in Ambajipeta, one case in Anaparthy, 2 cases in Atreyapuram, 3 cases in Biccavolu, 10 cases in Gandepalli, one case in I Polavaram, one case in Jaggampeta, 3 cases in K Gangavaram, one case in Kajuluru, one case in Kapileswarapuram, one case in Karapa, one case in Katrenikona, one case in Korukonda, one case in Kotananduru, 6 cases in Kothapet, one case in Malikipuram, one case in Mamidikuduru, one case in Mandapeta, one case in P Gannavaram, 3 cases in Pedapudi, 27 cases in Peddapuram, 6 cases in Pithapuram, 2 cases in Prathipadu, one case in Rajanagaram, 4 cases in Rampachodavaram, one case in Ravulapalem, 3 cases in Rayavaram, one case in Razole, 2 cases in Sakhinetipalli, one case in Samalkot, 2 cases in Sankhavaram, 4 cases in Tallarevu, one case in Thondangi , one case in Tuni , 18 cases in U Kothapalli, 4 cases in Yeleswaram were reported.