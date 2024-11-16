  • Menu
Lokayukta, HRC will remain in Kurnool: Minister Bharath

TG Bharath, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing
TG Bharath, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath clarified that the offices of Lokayukta and Human Rights Commission (HRC) will continue to exist in Kurnool only and under any circumstances, they will not be shifted anywhere.

Kurnool: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath clarified that the offices of Lokayukta and Human Rights Commission (HRC) will continue to exist in Kurnool only and under any circumstances, they will not be shifted anywhere. In a press release on Friday, the Minister further said that the issue was also discussed with Education Minister Nara Lokesh and assured the district people that the offices will continue in Kurnool and operations will be done from here.

Bharath stated that steps are being taken to fulfil the assurance of setting up High Court bench in Kurnool, given during election campaigning. Stating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is determined to develop Kurnool district, the Minister said working under the dynamic leadership of Naidu, he will strive to develop the State and Kurnool as well in all fronts.

