Live
- Empowering the future through quality education
- M4 MacBook Pro: Quantum Dot Display Enhances Colour and Motion Performance
- Three-tier probe on in Jhansi hospital blaze, says UP Dy CM Maurya
- ‘This is India’s century’, says PM Modi; urges all to aim for ‘Viksit Bharat’
- Crisil sees $7-trn GDP by 2031
- IAEA chief visits Iran's nuclear facilities
- Ambika Foundation distributes medicines to elderly
- AI can boost early diagnosis of liver disease: Study
- Varun's appointment as AHUDA chief infused new vigour in JSP cadres
- Lokayukta, HRC will remain in Kurnool: Minister Bharath
Just In
Lokayukta, HRC will remain in Kurnool: Minister Bharath
Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath clarified that the offices of Lokayukta and Human Rights Commission (HRC) will continue to exist in Kurnool only and under any circumstances, they will not be shifted anywhere.
Kurnool: Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing TG Bharath clarified that the offices of Lokayukta and Human Rights Commission (HRC) will continue to exist in Kurnool only and under any circumstances, they will not be shifted anywhere. In a press release on Friday, the Minister further said that the issue was also discussed with Education Minister Nara Lokesh and assured the district people that the offices will continue in Kurnool and operations will be done from here.
Bharath stated that steps are being taken to fulfil the assurance of setting up High Court bench in Kurnool, given during election campaigning. Stating that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is determined to develop Kurnool district, the Minister said working under the dynamic leadership of Naidu, he will strive to develop the State and Kurnool as well in all fronts.