Lokesh, Anant Ambani to lay foundation today

Kanigiri: District collector A Thameem Ansariya and SP AR Damodar individually inspected the arrangements for the foundation laying ceremony for a Compressed Biogas Plant by Reliance Industries at Divakara Palle in Kanigiri assembly constituency, scheduled for Wednesday.

Reliance Industries is establishing a Compressed Biogas Plant with a capacity of 100 tonnes in a 5000-acre facility. The state government has announced plans to establish 500 similar plants with a 20-ton capacity across the state, including Giddalur, Markapur, Darsi, and Kondapi in the Prakasam district.

It is expected that a 20-ton plant would provide employment directly and indirectly to about 250 persons, apart from the benefits of increasing land value, and the opportunity for the farmers to lease their land or grow and supply grass needed for plant operations. Education minister Nara Lokesh and Reliance Industries director Anant Ambani will participate in the groundbreaking ceremony at the plant site on Wednesday.

Collector Ansariya, accompanied by local MLA Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, inspected the helipad, barricading, parking area, stage, and seating arrangements. She instructed officials to ensure coordinated efforts across all departments for the successful execution of the programme.

SP AR Damodar, along with district officials, carefully examined the helipad area, stage setup, barricading, VIP and general public parking facilities, and surrounding areas to review all arrangements. He utilised drone cameras to thoroughly inspect the surrounding terrain and instructed officials to maintain drone surveillance during the event.

He provided additional guidelines on special measures to be implemented for enhanced security. He said that they are taking comprehensive security measures to prevent any untoward incidents, adding that full-scale security would be deployed for the groundbreaking ceremony.