Lokesh blames CM for despair of Vizag steel plant workers

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Saturday expressed concern over the extreme steps that the agitating workers of the Vizag steel plant were being pushed to because of the government's negligent and retrogressive policies.

Lokesh said that it was the surrender politics of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy that were triggering a hopeless situation wherein the steel plant workers were pondering over ending their lives. The latest 'suicide note' of a worker Srinivasa Rao was indeed alarming.

In a statement here, Lokesh appealed to the VSP workers not to go to extreme lengths of sacrificing their lives. They should continue their agitation with confidence and courage till the Government bowed down to their demands.

On its part, the TDP would do everything in its hands to bring pressure on the state and the Central governments. The TDP would leave no stone unturned in order to stall the privatisation, he said.

Lokesh advised Jagan to break his silence at least now and start making efforts for saving the lives of the steel plant workers.

The YSRCP government should make sincere efforts to stop the privatisation of the VSP as it was considered a matter of pride for the entire Andhra Pradesh, he said.