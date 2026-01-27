Lokesh calls for unity to make Mangalagiri a model constituency

Mangalagiri: Education and IT minister Nara Lokesh on Monday said that Mangalagiri can be transformed into a model constituency in the country if everyone works together with unity and commitment.

The minister participated as the chief guest in the consecration ceremony of the newly constructed Lutheran Church, built under the aegis of the Andhra Evangelical Lutheran Church (AELC), Atmakur Parish, in Atmakur area of Mangalagiri town. On the occasion, he inaugurated the church by cutting the ribbon, unveiled the foundation plaque, and planted a sapling as part of the celebrations. Special prayers were offered by church pastors during the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Lokesh said the church had been reconstructed in an extraordinary manner beyond expectations. He recalled that whenever he visits villages, churches, or temples, he often reminds people that God tests individuals but also gives them the strength to overcome those tests. He stressed the need to support and stand by those who are facing difficulties in society.

The Minister said he had asked for the church construction to be completed within a year, and praised the reconstruction committee for completing tAhe work remarkably. Reflecting on social issues, Lokesh expressed concern that people today are getting distressed over minor issues. He cited instances of students resorting to extreme steps after scoring low marks in examinations and urged them to face challenges with determination and faith.

“If we all work together with unity, with God’s blessings, we can develop our villages and the constituency into one of the best in the country,” he said. Padmashali Welfare and Development Corporation chairman Nandam Abaddaiah, Guntur Parliament TDP general Secretary Pothineni Srinivasa Rao, APIIC director Kanikella Chiranjeevi, Rev Dr Kodali Vijay, retired senior division civil Judge from Kerala and AELC administrator P S Joseph along with church elders, pastors and a large number of Christian devotees participated.