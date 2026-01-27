Bandi Sanjay all praise for ‘Apad Mitra’ volunteers

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay emphasised that active participation of citizens, early preparedness, and coordination are vital during disasters. He lauded the commendable services of ‘Apad Mitra’ volunteers, describing them as the backbone of community-based disaster response.

Speaking at the ‘Apad Mitra’ Volunteers’ Dialogue Programme and “Your Friend” (Mee Nestham) initiative organised by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at Sushma Swaraj Bhavan, the Minister said the Narendra Modi government is committed to building a strong, people-centric disaster response system across the country. He noted that the Prime Minister’s Ten-Point Agenda has earned India international recognition in disaster risk reduction.

Highlighting the role of volunteers, Bandi Sanjay expressed happiness at the participation of 150 ‘Apad Mitra’ volunteers in this year’s Republic Day Parade. Their presence, he said, underscored the importance of community preparedness in saving lives during emergencies. He added that it was heartening to see the President personally meet five volunteers in recognition of their services, while a special NDMA contingent also participated in the parade.

Equipped with skills in search and rescue, first aid, evacuation, and relief operations, ‘Apad Mitra’ volunteers are able to save lives even before official forces arrive in the crucial first hours of a disaster. The Minister also appreciated the involvement of youth organisations such as NSS, NCC, My Bharat, Bharat Scouts and Guides, noting that over one lakh trained volunteers are active across the country.

He stressed the need to establish a national digital data registry under the leadership of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) to strengthen disaster preparedness. He directed Collectors to formulate guidelines for data collection of workers in hazardous industries, firecracker units, and mines, and to take immediate steps for their safety.

Earlier, the Minister interacted with “Your Friend” volunteers, watched a disaster management demonstration, and presented digital certificates. He also released the “Disaster Victim Identification and Management” guidelines and unveiled the “Your Friend” model for community-based volunteerism. Volunteers shared their field-level experiences, challenges, and successes, reinforcing the importance of grassroots participation.

Bandi Sanjay reiterated that people’s active involvement, preparedness, and coordination are essential for effective disaster management, and assured continued support from the central government to strengthen community resilience.