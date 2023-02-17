Lokesh decries hurdles to yatra, warns cops of 'heavy price'

Satyavedu (Tirupati district): TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday said the police officials are creating problems for him at every step during his ongoing padayatra 'Yuva Galam' and they will have to pay a very heavy price in future for this as the days of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government are numbered.

Addressing the villagers of KVB Puram of Satyavedu Assembly constituency on the 21st day of his ongoing padayatra, Lokesh said that the police seized his sound vehicle and even grabbed the mike. "I am not bothered about this. Since I am fighting for the people who are facing difficulties. At every step police have been causing problems under directions from the Tadepalli palace and they will have to pay a very heavy price in future," he remarked.

Maintaining that the days of the Jagan government are numbered, Lokesh noted that the police officials who reposed faith in the Chief Minister and the director general of police (DGP) will soon realise that both of them will not come to their rescue when they are in trouble. "The countdown has begun for the Chief Minister and the DGP too will be helpless after Jagan is thrown out of power. It is the TDP that will soon be in power again and then you will have to pay a very heavy price for your actions now," he said.

He also talked to the farmers and daily-wage earners who are on work in their agricultural fields to know the problems that they are facing. He also accepted memorandums from many of those who met him.

Later, at Rajula Kandriga, he had an interaction with horticultural farmers. He told them that horticulture, aquaculture, dairy and agriculture have been developed well during N Chandrababu Naidu government and he waived farm loans amounting to Rs 50,000 each and even more with which 80 per cent of the farmers getting benefitted.

But Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken the state to the third position in farmers' suicides and subsidies and farm loans have now become a dream. He is doing all kinds of injustice to the people of Rayalaseema raising doubts whether the Chief Minister belongs to this region at all.

Saying that Jagan has completely damaged the future of the state in the name of three capitals, he felt that "this psycho" should go and cycle should come back' for the farmers to overcome their problems.