Lokesh demands YSRCP MLA Raja's arrest

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday demanded immediate arrest of YSRCP Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, for 'slapping' an assistant executive engineer (AE) in Polavaram project in East Godavari district.

Lokesh termed as 'atrocious' the MLA's unprovoked attack on the official, T Surya Kiran at the R&B guest house in Rajamahendravaram, in the presence of senior officials.

In a statement here, the TDP MLC said the frustration and maniacal outbursts of the ruling party MLAs were crossing all limits. When Jakkampudi Raja slapped the AE, the senior officials did not try to stop him. But later, the same bosses brought pressure on Surya Kiran not to file a police case against the MLA.

Lokesh said Surya Kiran has been working as the AE in Polavaram irrigation project Left Main Canal (PIPLMC) division-2 in Dowleswaram. The YSRCP 'rowdy MLA' slapped the AE right in the presence of the circle superintending engineer B S S Yadav, SE, D Rambabu and SE, M Srinivasa Rao.

He condemned the silence of government employees' associations despite such a humiliating attack on a colleague. Moreover, the YSRCP MLA resorted to the attack in an official meeting in the presence of senior officials. Jakkampudi Raja targeted the AE over non-payment of bills to his followers.

Lokesh released videos that showed the AE narrating how the YSRCP MLA slapped him thrice in the face. The MLA did not even give time for him to explain his limitations and his inability to pay the bills. The AE filed a written complaint with the Rajamahendravaram 3 Town police. However, this was not an isolated incident and the incidents kept recurring frequently, Lokesh said.