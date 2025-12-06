Trivikrama Rao appointed as Official Language Commission chairman

Vijayawada: The state government has appointed P Trivikrama Rao as chairman of the ‘Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao Official Language Commission,’ following a fresh notification issued in Telugu on Friday. The commission, earlier known as the AP Official Language Commission, was recently renamed by the Government of AP.

The post had been vacant, prompting the State to constitute the new committee to strengthen the use of Telugu as the official language in administration. The commission will function for two years, beginning from the date of its formation. An officer of additional/assistant/executive officer rank from the Official Language Services will serve as the commission’s executive officer.

The commission is tasked with reviewing the use of Telugu across government departments, inspecting offices, framing procedures for official language implementation, restricting unnecessary use of English, and submitting recommendations to the State government for the development and effective usage of Telugu.