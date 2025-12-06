Health Minister signs MoU for ‘Swastha Mysuru’

In a major step towards preventing Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and promoting healthy living among Mysuru residents, the “Swastha Mysuru” initiative has been officially launched. The Health Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the campaign, which is being implemented in collaboration with HH Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation and Health World India Trust, in the presence of Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Speaking after inaugurating the initiative at the Wadiyar Centre for Architecture on Friday, Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that Health World successfully implemented a similar programme in Bengaluru, and the Mysuru chapter under the banner “Swastha Mysuru” is a commendable continuation. He added that the Health Department is committed to supporting the initiative, hoping it will significantly enhance the health and lifestyle of Mysuru citizens over the next two years.

He further noted that the department has already rolled out the “Gruha Arogya” programme across the state, under which individuals above 30 years are screened for diabetes, hypertension, select cancers, and 14 other non-communicable diseases, with free medicines provided. “Over one crore people have already been screened,” he stated.

Highlighting the importance of health and education as the backbone of the nation, he stressed that public support and socially driven organisations play an important role alongside the government in creating health awareness. He also advised citizens to adopt healthy diets and avoid junk food to maintain good health.

HH Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation Chairperson Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, addressing the gathering, said that following the success of the ‘Healthy Bengaluru’ initiative, the Mysuru programme will focus on raising awareness about NCDs. She expressed gratitude for the support received from the Health Department.

Health World Founder Nalini Saligram stated that nearly 80% of people suffer from diabetes or heart-related issues, while 40% face cancer risks. “If we do not act now, these non-communicable diseases may lead to a major crisis in the future,” she warned.

What is the “Swastha Mysuru” campaign?

Under the initiative, 15 companies, hospitals, government bodies, and civil society organisations joined hands and pledged to promote a healthier Mysuru over the next two years. The campaign aims to Increase NCD screening, Encourage physical activity, Improve healthy eating habits, Enhance mental health awareness, Strengthen adolescent health care. The ongoing health initiative, active since 2022, has already reached over one million people across the state.