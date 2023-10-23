Lokesh extends Dussehra wishes to people, says need to fight against YSRCP govt.

Nara Lokesh, the National General Secretary of Telugu Desam, addressed the media on Monday, stating that Vijayadasami symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and Dussehra signifies the nearing end of evil. He expressed the importance of fighting together against the rule of YSRCP government, which is causing suffering to the people.

Lokesh wished everyone a happy Dussehra and emphasized that it would bring real success to the state.

Meanwhile, Nara Lokesh and his wife Brahmani will meet Chandrababu at 11 am on Monday. A meeting of the TDP and Jana Sena Coordinating Committee will take place at Manjeera Hotel in Rajahmundry at 3 pm. Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan is scheduled to arrive at Rajahmundry airport at 1 pm and will then proceed to Manjeera Hotel in a rally by road.

Lokesh will discuss the coordination committee meeting with Chandrababu. Fourteen leaders from TDP and Jana Sena, along with Pawan Kalyan and Lokesh, will participate in the coordination committee meeting. The arrangements for the TDP and Jana Sena coordination committee meeting have been finalised.