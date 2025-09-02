Lokesh hails Naidu’s 30-yr political journey

Amaravati: IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Monday congratulated his father and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on completing 30 years after becoming Chief Minister (of undivided AP) on September 1, 1995, marking a major political milestone. In a post with #30YearsSinceCBNbecameCM trending on ‘X’, Minister Lokesh wrote: “Thirty years ago today, N Chandrababu Naidu took oath for the first time as Chief Minister, marking the dawn of an era that reimagined Andhra Pradesh’s ambitions and accelerated its rise.”

He highlighted CM Naidu’s role in pioneering technology-driven governance, building HI-TEC City and Genome Valley, and shaping Amaravati as a symbol of future-ready urbanism. “From HI-TEC City and Genome Valley powering a new tech identity, to Amaravati symbolising our will to build future-ready urbanism, his leadership stitched together innovation, infrastructure, and inclusion,” he said.

The Minister also underlined the social justice measures pursued during the Chief Minister’s tenure, noting that poverty alleviation schemes and reservation policies strengthened opportunities for marginalised communities. “By creating poverty alleviation schemes and reservation policies, my father’s tenure has been marked by a remarkable improvement in social justice and the empowerment of the weakest,” he wrote, stressing that inclusive growth has remained at the heart of CM Naidu’s governance model.

The HRD Minister credited CM Naidu for his irrigation initiatives that have transformed Rayalaseema’s fortunes. “By carrying Krishna waters through Handri–Neeva and key lift linkages, the parched Rayalaseema region gained assured irrigation and drinking water — greening lakhs of acres across Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, and Chittoor,” he noted, adding that projects like Polavaram and Banakacherla would further turn the region into “Ratnalaseema.”

Calling the three-decade journey “a living legacy”, Minister Lokesh expressed his personal admiration: “Warm greetings on completing three decades sir, a person I am privileged to call ‘Nanna’ at home and ‘Boss’ at work. Still young at heart and steadied by experience, our Chief Minister stands ready to meet new challenges with clarity, courage, and conviction.”