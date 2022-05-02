Lokesh lambasts govt over growing cases of crimes against women

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday blamed the YSRCP government's law and order 'failures' for daily murders and rapes happening in different corners of Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh said the latest gang-rape of a migrant woman worker at the Repalle railway station once again exposed total absence of women safety in the State.

In a statement here, the TDP leader deplored that in just three years, AP has beaten the records of even Bihar in atrocities and killings. If Tadepalli Chief Minister came out from his palace and acted firmly, this hopeless situation would not have arisen for the women. A rape a day was taking place in Guntur district for the past four days.

Lokesh said the migrant workers' couple along with their children came from Venkatadripuram in Yerragondapalem area of Prakasam district. They arrived at Repalle railway station at 11.40 pm on Saturday. They were on their way to reach Avanigadda for work. They decided to stay at Repalle railway station for the night as there was no night time bus transportation.

He said the assault took place when the migrant family was sleeping on the benches on the railway platform. They beat up the victim's husband before committing the ghastly crime.

"Being a woman, the Home Minister was saying as if the rape incidents were happening because of the fault of women. Taneti Vanitha owed an explanation to the hardworking coolie family who had no choice but to go long distances for livelihood," Lokesh said.

He stressed the need for taking stringent action against culprits so as to send a strong message. The offenders were not hesitating to commit heinous crimes against women as they were confident of not facing any action under the YSRCP rule, he said.