Lokesh launches defence tech project in Nellore

Nellore: Minister for IT, electronics and HRD Nara Lokesh reaffirmed the state government’s vision to transform Andhra Pradesh into a leading hub for defence manufacturing and maritime technology.

Lokesh, along with Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy and Kavali MLA Dagumati Venkata Krishna Reddy, laid the foundation stone for Mumbai-based Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd. (SDEPL) at Juvvaladinne village in Bogole mandal on Thursday. Addressing the gathering, he stressed the importance of strengthening India’s defence sector in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for self-reliance.

The minister thanked SDEPL for choosing Andhra Pradesh to establish what he described as a world-class industrial project. He recalled his Yuva Galam padayatra, where he had promised fishermen and their families better opportunities, and said the government is now fulfilling that commitment.

The project will focus on autonomous maritime systems, unmanned surface vessels, and advanced marine technologies, boosting India’s indigenous defence capabilities. Lokesh noted that the initiative would enhance coastal security, support fisheries, and create over 1,000 direct and indirect jobs for local youth.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s strategic advantage of having the country’s second longest coastline, Lokesh said the government is working to develop coastal regions into modern industrial hubs. He added that lakhs of families depend on coastal resources, making fisheries and aquaculture a priority sector.

He also pointed out that the Juvvaladinne fishing harbour, a dream project of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will provide employment to 25,000 fishing families, accommodate 1,250 mechanised boats, and handle 41,000 tonnes of fish annually. Lokesh assured that local fishermen, including IT professionals from the community, would be given opportunities in SDEPL.