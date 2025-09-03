Lokesh opens India’s first smart kitchen in govt school

Kamalapuram (YSR Kadapa district): Minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh on Tuesday inaugurated India’s first-ever centralised advanced smart kitchen, built at a cost of Rs 2 crore, at the MPP School at CK Dinne village in Kamalapuram constituency. Lokesh also inaugurated in virtual mode four other smart kitchens, two each in Kamalapuram and Jammalamadugu, and one in Kadapa.

These five smart kitchens will serve 10,332 students across 136 schools under the Dokka Sithamma Mid-day Meal Scheme. The food will be transported in 13 special vehicles. The kitchens, powered by solar energy, will operate under the supervision of a nutritionist and adhere to the highest quality standards. To ensure superior quality, only water from a dedicated RO plant will be used for cooking. Lokesh also launched the RO plant and food distribution vehicles.

Staff at the smart kitchens assured the Minister that they can deliver delicious and hygienic food according to the government-mandated menu on time. Lokesh stated that by December, 33 smart kitchens across 11 mandals in Kadapa district will provide food to 124,689 students. He requested that they take feedback from parents to further improve the service. After inspecting the kitchen, Lokesh said the CK Dinne smart kitchen’s performance will be a model for statewide implementation.

During his visit, Lokesh also met with tenth-grade students, asking for their feedback and suggestions on the reforms implemented over the past year. The students responded positively to the new semester-wise textbook system, noting that it has reduced the weight of their school bags.

Class leader Jasmin said the new mid-day meals are tastier because of the use of fine-grain rice. The students also requested a computer lab, new benches, and a higher compound wall, to which the Minister replied he would ensure they are provided as soon as possible. One student presented Lokesh with a drawing she had made of him.

Lokesh also inquired about the quality of the new uniforms and bags, which the students said that they were better than before but suggested the bag size could be slightly larger. They also appreciated the new booklets for internal assessments but requested that the four Social Studies books be condensed into two. They also suggested that the English textbook and its supplement be combined into a single book. Lokesh promptly ordered the installation of an RO drinking water plant for the students.

”The syllabus will be completed by December,” Lokesh said. ”You all must study hard and achieve good results. This time, it’s not just an exam for you but for me as well.”

Lokesh also praised a tenth-grade student, Gangireddy Ganesh Reddy, for his excellent handwriting after looking at his notebook.

Later, he met the school’s headmistress, Sobha Rani, and requested her suggestions on improving educational standards. She praised the new assessment books for helping students with revision but noted that teachers find it difficult to correct them at home due to their size, suggesting a smaller size.

Lokesh replied that the government has implemented many reforms and transparent systems over the past year. ”We are not burdening teachers with any non-academic work, except for parent-teacher meetings,” he said. ”Please consider these students as your own children and provide them with a quality education.”

District In-charge minister S Savitha, collector Cherukuri Sridhar, joint collector Aditi Singh, MLAs Putta Chaitanya Reddy and Kadapa MLA Reddivari Madhavi Reddy, and MLC Rambhupal Reddy attended the meeting among others.