Lokesh participates in Dhanurmasam Vrutha Mahotsavam

Guntur: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh participated in the Dhanurmasam Vrutha Mahotsavam held at Srisailam Nagar in Mangalagiri on Tuesday under the aegis of Sri Tridandi Chinajeyar Swamy.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said performing puja to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Dhanurmasam is auspicious. He said he prayed to Lord Venkateswara Swamy for the wellbeing of the people.