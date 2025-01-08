Live
- Congress seeks comeback ride on Pyari Didi scheme
- Vaikunta Dwara Darshan: TTD EO stresses on priority to common pilgrims
- Those who commit mistakes can’t escape: Ponguleti to KTR
- Congress, BJP activists come to blows in brawl over protest
- CM launches ‘Jana Nayakudu’ portal for public grievances
- HC dismisses KTR’s petition seeking quash of FIR
- 33 lakh users from 183 countries visit Mahakumbh website
- Shilparamam to hold ‘Sankranti Sambaralu’ from today
- Attack coordinated by Congress, police
- Mayor goes vocal for local issues
Just In
Lokesh participates in Dhanurmasam Vrutha Mahotsavam
Highlights
Guntur: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh participated in the Dhanurmasam Vrutha Mahotsavam held at Srisailam Nagar in Mangalagiri on Tuesday under...
Guntur: Minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh participated in the Dhanurmasam Vrutha Mahotsavam held at Srisailam Nagar in Mangalagiri on Tuesday under the aegis of Sri Tridandi Chinajeyar Swamy.
Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said performing puja to Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy in Dhanurmasam is auspicious. He said he prayed to Lord Venkateswara Swamy for the wellbeing of the people.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS