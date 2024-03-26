Lokesh promises all modern infra for Mangalagiri

Tadepalli: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday promised the voters of Mangalagiri that NDA candidate for Lok Sabha seat from here Pemmasani Chandrasekhar and he will work like a double-engine to develop this area on a fast pace.

Lokesh and Chandrasekhar had an interaction with the residents of Finewood Apartments in Tadepalli in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency as part of the ongoing election campaign. Lokesh assured them that all the basic facilities like roads, underground drainage, drinking water and Rythu Bazars will be provided for the Mangalagiri people that will meet their needs for another 20 years. “We have the master plan to develop this area to create all the necessary basic amenities and we will take Mangalagiri on a fast development pace if you all elect both of us with a huge majority,” Lokesh said.

As the works to provide safe drinking water for the locals were launched during the TDP government, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy after becoming the Chief Minister has brought all these works to a grinding halt, he pointed out. The situation is so pathetic that even water facility could not be provided for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Mangalagiri, he regretted.

Recalling that he got defeated in 2019 polls with a slender margin of 5,350 votes, Lokesh said but still he has taken measures for the development of this area by launching 29 welfare programmes. Making an appeal to the voters to exercise their franchise, he requested them to elect him with a massive majority of over 53,000 votes.

Guntur Lok Sabha candidate Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said that not even a single industry has been set up in the state during Jagan's rule and the progress of Amaravati too has come to a grinding halt. Though several universities with global standards were established in the state during Chandrababu Naidu rule like VIT, SRM and Amrit, Jagan Mohan Reddy could not provide even basic facilities for these institutions, he said.

Tadepalle residents made several appeals to Lokesh like building a cause-way as the traffic rush on the Kanakadurga Varadhi is very high and that the tax burden is very heavy. They also wanted Tadepalle to be developed into an IT hub. Lokesh assured them that all these issues will be addressed on a war-footing basis and the youth will be provided job opportunities by helping industrialists to set up their units here.