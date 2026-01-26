Lokesh receives warm welcome at Vij airport

Amaravati: Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh received a grand and enthusiastic welcome on his arrival at the airport on Tuesday, following the successful completion of his Davos tour. Leaders, public representatives, party workers and youth from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) gathered in large numbers to extend a warm reception to the Minister.

TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao formally welcomed Minister Nara Lokesh at the airport, lauding his efforts in attracting investments and generating employment opportunities for the youth of Andhra Pradesh. Several TDP MLAs, senior leaders and party functionaries were present on the occasion and greeted the Minister with floral bouquets and slogans.

Youth from various parts of the State thronged the airport premises and expressed their happiness over the Minister’s return. Holding placards, they thanked Nara Lokesh for his proactive role in representing Andhra Pradesh at the World Economic Forum in Davos and for his initiatives aimed at bringing investments, industrial growth and job creation to the State. The youth said his efforts have instilled confidence and hope for better employment prospects.

Minister Nara Lokesh interacted warmly with party leaders, activists and youth, greeting everyone cordially and posing for photographs with them. He patiently listened to party workers and accepted representations and petitions submitted by them, assuring that their concerns would be addressed.

The atmosphere at the airport was charged with enthusiasm as slogans praising the Minister’s leadership and vision for the State echoed throughout the premises. Party leaders stated that the successful Davos visit marked a significant step towards strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s position as a preferred investment destination.

The reception reflected the strong support and confidence reposed by the people, particularly the youth, in Minister Nara Lokesh’s leadership and commitment to the development of Andhra Pradesh.