Lokesh sets goal to create 10L jobs in 4 yrs

Vijayawada: Minister of IT, Electronics and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh on Tuesday issued a clear directive to officials to ensure an investor-friendly environment to accelerate the growth of IT companies, with an ambitious goal of generating 10 lakh jobs in the IT sector over the next four years. This target will be achieved through strategic focus on establishing datacenters and Global Capability Centers (GCCs) across the state, he said.

During a review meeting with officials at his residence, the minister revealed that 95 prominent companies have already expressed interest in setting up GCCs and data centers in Andhra Pradesh. He emphasised the need for officials to provide seamless support and create a conducive atmosphere to expedite these investments. Highlighting the state's proactive approach, Lokesh announced that the government has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with ANSR and Sattva companies, which are projected to provide employment to 35,000 youth.

He also stressed the importance of establishing co-working spaces in all 26 districts to fuel the growth of startup companies.

The minister confirmed that the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub will be inaugurated shortly, a move aimed at further encouraging the startup ecosystem. To support emerging tech ventures, he called for the establishment of regional centers in Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Anantapur.

In a significant push for advanced technology, Lokesh directed officials to take the initiative in providing the necessary infrastructure for the development of a Quantum Computer Valley in Amaravati, in partnership with global tech giants TCS, L&T, and IBM.

Focusing on digital governance, Lokesh instructed officials to enhance the 'Mana Mitra' WhatsApp government services. He stated that essential certificates should be made readily available to citizens through this WhatsApp platform, further streamlining public service delivery.

Additionally, the minister called for the provision of internet connectivity to 45,000 government schools and all airports in the state, underscoring the government's commitment to digital inclusion and infrastructure development.

IT Secretary Katamneni Bhaskar, IT & C Special Secretary Sundar, APIIC MD Abhishikth Kishore, EDB CEO Saikanth Varma, RTGS CEO Prakar Jain, and APTS MD Suryateja, and others also attended.