Lokesh stresses on WhatsApp governance

Vijayawada : IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday emphasised on the need for working towards extending comprehensive Whatsapp governance to the people of the state by March end.

Addressing the District Collectors’ Conference, he said, in phase 1, about 100 to 150 services would be made available. This will help students to obtain documents through QR (Quick Response) codes and there would be no need to physically submit documents which are digitally endorsed, he said. Lokesh asked the Collectors to inform them if they face any difficulties at the ground level. He said such a system existed only in the UAE. No other country has such whatsapp governance. “Andhra Pradesh would be the first state in the country to introduce this system. All the information would be available in Ap.gov.in. This is part of the efforts being made by the government to streamline the governance as envisioned by CM Naidu,” he said.