Lokesh terms Aleesha's death 'murder by govt'

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Friday condemned the non-stop attacks and harassment of the minority communities that were leading to death of victims under the ruthless regime of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

He said that yet another minority youth named Aleesha lost his life in the aftermath of alleged beating by the excise policemen at Bhatrupalem in Guntur district. He was beaten up for alleged smuggling of liquor from across the inter-State borders.

This incident brought back sad memories of how the police and the ruling party leaders' harassment caused Abdul Salaam to commit suicide along all his four family members in Nandyal.

In a statement here, Lokesh asked whether it was sane and correct on the part of the Jagan Reddy police to use their brutal force against a youth on the pretext of illegal liquor smuggling charges.

He demanded the Jagan Reddy regime to take immediate action against the police officers and men who were responsible for the death of Aleesha. Also, Rs 50 lakh ex gratia should be paid to the family members of the victim. This death should be considered a government murder.

Lokesh said that the God is writing a reverse script these days as was evident from how the massive corruption in the YSR regime's Jalayagnam was now causing the wasteful flow of the river waters into the sea. Now, the crest gate of the Pulichintala project came loose and got washed away in the beginning stages of the flood itself. It was indeed the 'God's script' that the corruption done in the father's regime was getting exposed in the son's rule, he said.