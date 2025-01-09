Lokesh terms Modi ‘people’s man’

Visakhapatnam : Minister for education, IT and electronics Nara Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh is facing Rs 4,000 crore deficit each month and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is supplying oxygen to the state which is on a ventila-tor due to inefficient governance of the YSRCP government.

Addressing the public meeting of the Prime Minister at Andhra University Engineering College grounds, Lokesh stated that the Prime Minister has already extended Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati and Rs 12,157 crore for Polavaram project while the Bhogapuram Airport works have been taken up only after the NDA came to power. “With the Prime Minister arriving in Visakhapatnam to inaugurate and lay the foundation for various projects, today is a golden era in the history of the state’s development,” he ob-served.

Reiterating that the PM is striving with a sole objective of developing the nation in tune with the Viksit Bharat@2047, Lokesh said that the country which was in 11th position in the world in 2014 has now reached the fifth position.

Further, Lokesh informed that visionary Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have been making every effort to realise the promises made to the people despite the fi-nancial crisis.

Stating that Modi is in the heart of every Indian, Lokesh said due to the Prime Minister, the whole world is looking towards India. “Modi is a people’s man (PM). ‘Namo’ means trust of the poor, assurance to the poor and courage to the country,” the minister emphasised, appealing to the PM to extend his con-tinued cooperation for the development of Andhra Pradesh as an elder brother. “Be it south, north, east or west, the country is in the grip of Namo mania,” he highlighted.