- Muslims to take out 1,500th Milad-un-Nabi procession on Sept 19
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Martyrs and Marks Public Administration Day
- Five of six poll promises fulfilled
- Buggana slams TDP-led govt for budget delay
- Vijayawada DRM participates in 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' says sanitation is everybody's business
- Telangana Prajapalana Dinotsavam celebrated in HMRL
- MCD asked to pay ₹10L damages to youth’s kin
- One nation, one election’ not possible under present Constitution: PC
- Waqf law-III: Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill-2024 heats up in State
- RSC holds quiz contest on World Ozone Day
Lokesh to hold Praja Darbar today
Guntur: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh will conduct ‘Praja Darbar’ programme at his residence at Undavalli from 6 am to 7 am on Tuesday.
He will receive petitions from the people and take steps to solve them. Those who reach his residence at 6 am will get entry to participate in the ‘Praja Darbar’ programme. He urged the people to avail the facility to solve their problems.
