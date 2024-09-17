Lokesh to hold Praja Darbar today

Guntur: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh will conduct ‘Praja Darbar’ programme at his residence at Undavalli from 6 am to 7 am on Tuesday.

He will receive petitions from the people and take steps to solve them. Those who reach his residence at 6 am will get entry to participate in the ‘Praja Darbar’ programme. He urged the people to avail the facility to solve their problems.