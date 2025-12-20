Lokesh vows justice to harassed cadre

Rajamahendravaram: TDP national general secretary and minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh on Friday assured justice to those who were harassed during the previous YSRCP government, asserting that no one who misused the law or acted illegally would be spared. He said the party had not forgotten the injustices faced by its leaders and workers and that action would be taken strictly within the framework of the law.

Addressing a meeting of TDP workers at the Cherukuri Convention Hall here, Lokesh recalled that the present MLA Adireddy Vasu and his father Apparao were harassed and jailed by foisting false cases during the previous regime.

He said former MLA Adireddy Bhavani was also targeted and trolled on the floor of the Assembly. Lokesh recalled that even his mother, Bhuvaneswari, was subjected to inhuman humiliation, and described the arrest of TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu, who spent 53 days in Rajamahendravaram jail, as unjust.

He said the support extended by party workers in Rajamahendravaram during that period would always be remembered.

Lokesh also addressed internal party issues, referring to dissatisfaction expressed by some leaders against Rajamahendravaram City MLA Adireddy Srinivas. He said staying away from party activities out of anger was not appropriate and advised leaders to directly question the MLA if they disagreed with his approach. Any mistakes, he said, should be pointed out within the party and efforts made collectively to correct them.

Stating that Mangalagiri and Rajamahendravaram were among the TDP’s strongest constituencies,

The minister credited the sacrifices of party workers for the alliance securing 164 Assembly seats. Expressing confidence in the party’s future, he said the TDP, founded by the late N T Rama Rao, would remain strong for another hundred years, adding that those who once claimed they would wipe out the TDP had disappeared without a trace. As part of the programme, Lokesh felicitated key party workers and received representations from several activists.