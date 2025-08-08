Lokesh vows support to weavers

Mangalagiri: Underscoring the government’s commitment to uplift traditional artisans, minister for education, IT, and electronics Nara Lokesh said the state is actively working to enhance the livelihoods of weavers, with a clear goal of doubling their income in the coming years.

Speaking at the 11th National Handloom Day celebrations held at the Weaver’s Hall in Autonagar, Mangalagiri, Lokesh pointed to a slew of initiatives taken to support the handloom community — ranging from the distribution of 873 spinning wheels during his time in opposition to collaborations with companies like Tata Tanera that have already helped increase weavers’ earnings by 30 per cent. He also recalled the support extended to weavers during the Covid-19 pandemic, including access to medicines and oxygen cylinders.

Addressing the gathering with the spirited slogan ”Jai Chenetha”, Lokesh hailed the skill and dedication of weavers, referring to them as “handloom artists” who bring designs to life from dyed thread to finished fabric. He emphasised the government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening their welfare through infrastructure, innovation, and institutional partnerships.

The minister also pointed to support extended to other artisanal communities, citing the Lakshmi Narasimha Swarnakara Welfare Association’s initiatives to provide goldsmiths with health insurance and financial assistance.

Lokesh announced the appointment of key Padmashali leaders from Mangalagiri to significant positions, Nandam Abaddiah as Chairman of the Padmashali Corporation, T Janaki Devi to the TTD Board, and Chillapalli Srinivas Rao as chairman of APSMIDC.

Calling for a greater recognition of the community’s history, Lokesh urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to declare the birth anniversary of renowned weavers’ leader Pragada Kotaiah as an official government celebration. He further announced that a park being developed over six acres in Tidco Housing would be named after Kotaiah and feature his statue.

Lokesh, who won from Mangalagiri with a massive margin of 91,413 votes in the 2024 elections, credited this mandate for the emergence of a ”triple engine” governance model—Prime Minister Modi at the Centre, Chandrababu Naidu in the state, and himself serving locally.

As a symbolic tribute to the state’s rich textile heritage, Lokesh presented Chief Minister Naidu with a map of Andhra Pradesh crafted using silk and cotton threads from various weaving hubs across the state.

The event was also attended by BC welfare, handlooms and textiles minister S Savitha, handlooms and handicrafts honorary advisor Suchitra Ella, MLC chief whip Panchumarthi Anuradha, TTD member T Janaki Devi, and other dignitaries.