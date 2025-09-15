Lokesh’s son honored in London for chess world record

Minister Nara Lokesh was present at the award ceremony to witness his son’s milestone. He expressed his immense pride, stating, “It’s a truly special occasion to see Devaansh receive this honor at Westminster Hall today. His ability to think ahead, stay calm under pressure, and devote himself so wholeheartedly to the game at the age of just ten years makes this achievement even more special.

As his father, I have witnessed the countless hours he has spent practicing with dedication. This recognition is a true reward for his hard work. We are very proud of him.” This is not Devaansh’s first entry into the record books. He previously set two other world records in the chess domain: completing the 7-disc Tower of Hanoi puzzle in just one minute and 43 seconds, and correctly arranging 9 chess boards with all 32 pieces in 5 minutes. His recognition at the London ceremony is a proud moment not only for his family but also for those marking India’s commanding presence in the world of chess.