London devotees join Srivari seva pilgrim service

Tirumala: Not only devotees from across India but also from overseas are making a beeline to offer services to fellow pilgrims through Srivari Seva introduced by TTD to provide an opportunity for the service pilgrims in Tirumala and also engage in other activities.

Neetu, a Srivari devotee from London who was a native of Kerala is the latest addition to the band of Srivari Sevaks who have been rendering impeccable wide range of services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims.

Along with her 12 other family members from Kerala, Neetu came for Srivari Seva after online booking for Srivari Seva. Although she is a senior official at a corporate company in London, Neetu, a devout Hindu, found satisfaction in serving the pilgrims. She rendered services at Anna Prasadam Complex where she served food to devotees, also cutting vegetables in the kitchen.

Regulating the movement of pilgrims in the queue lines at the Kalyana Katta, the main tonsure centre and as well selling agarbattis at the counters in Tirumala. On Saturday, she participated in the cashew nut splitting Seva in Seva Sadan in Tirumala. Before using the cashew in prasadams and various food items, they will be split, for which TTD engaging the Srivari Seva volunteers. TTD JEO (E&H) Sada Bhargavi who was on her inspection coming to know about Neetu, met her to interact with her and other sevaks. She complimented Neetu for coming all the way from London for rendering Srivari Seva with utmost devotion. Speaking on the occasion, the TTD JEO said Srivari Seva has been offering the interested pilgrim devotees to participate as volunteers to serve the fellow pilgrims from the past over two decades in TTD. "The youth should get inspiration from the London devotee Neetu to participate in Srivari Seva and beget blessings of Sri Venkateswara by offering services with dedication and devotion," she maintained.

Warehouse DyEO Padmavathi, marketing general manager Subramanyam, DyEO services Govindarajan, PRO Dr T Ravi and others were also present.