Lord Malayappa Swamy appears on Simha Vahanam on Day 3 of Tirumala Navaratri Brahmotsavams

On the third day of ongoing Srivari Navaratri Brahmotsavams, Sri Malayappa Swamy appeared on golden Simha Vahanam with the invitation of Abhaya Narasimha Swamy in the Kalyanotsava mandapam of Srivari temple. Early in the morning on Sunday, religious proceedings were observed to Lord Malayappa who appeared as a lion, which is a symbol of prowess, courage, charisma, dominance and greatness.

'Sinhadarshanam' is one of the most important objects to visit when you wake up in the morning. All the above mentioned energies are activated with the vision of a lion where laziness disappears and perseverance leads to success. Through this Festival, Lord Venkateswara proved that Simha Vahanam will make an equal effort in fighting against the wicked. On the other hand, from 7 to 8 in the night, the lord would appear on Mutyapupandiri vehicle.

The nine day Tirumala Navaratri Brahmotsavams have begun on October 16 in ekantam. It may be recalled that a Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy on October 1 decided to hold Brahmotsavam publicly, allowing pilgrims to witness the Vahana Sevas in the four Mada streets. However, the official meeting held late decided that it is not possible to limit the pilgrim number as per Covid guidelines as about 20000 darshan tickets holding pilgrims visiting Tirumala daily and felt it is good to observe Brahmotsavam in Ekantham to adhere to Centre Covid guidelines.