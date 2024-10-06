  • Menu
Lord rides on Chinna Sesha Vahanam

Lord rides on Chinna Sesha Vahanam
Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy being taken out on Chinna Sesha Vahanam in Tummalagunta on Saturday

On the second day of annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Thummalagunta, Chinna Sesha Vahanam and Hamsa Vahana Sevas were held on Saturday.

Tirupati : On the second day of annual Brahmotsavam of Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple in Thummalagunta, Chinna Sesha Vahanam and Hamsa Vahana Sevas were held on Saturday.

Following the age-old tradition, various bhajana groups and devotees staged various art forms, while singing devotional songs added more to the spiritual atmosphere. Locals and people from other villages offered sare to the God.

The temple founder Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said the offering of the Saare giving an opportunity to the villagers to donate pasupu, kumkuma materials for 17 years after Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple inaugurated in Thummalagunta.

