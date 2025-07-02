Lorry crashes into shops after multiple-vehicle collision in Eluru, sparks protest

A serious road accident occurred on Wednesday on the Devarapalli-Tallada National Highway near Vegavaram village in the Jangareddygudem mandal of Eluru district. A lorry travelling from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam was struck from behind by another lorry, causing a chain reaction that saw the first lorry collide with multiple vehicles and crash into nearby shops.

The rear-ending lorry veered off to the right side of the road, significantly impacting local businesses. Both the lorry driver and a passerby sustained serious injuries in the incident. The scene prompted panic among locals as vehicles and debris scattered across the area. Several two-wheelers were reported as completely destroyed.

Acting quickly, Jangareddygudem Circle Inspector Subhash arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Injured individuals were transported to the regional hospital via police vehicle.

Following the crash, villagers expressed their outrage by staging a protest on the national highway, citing the presence of a shopkeeper occupying the road in Vegavaram Centre as a contributing factor to the accidents. CI Subhash intervened to calm the protesters and successfully concluded the agitation.