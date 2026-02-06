Lottery held for allotment of bars

Vijayawada: Asper the Andhra Pradesh New Liquor Policy (2025–28), the lottery process for allotment of bars was conducted on Thursday under the supervision of the NTR District Excise and Prohibition Department at the Collectorate conference hall in Vijayawada. NTR district collector Dr G Lakshmisha observed the proceedings to ensure transparency.

According to officials, a notification had earlier been issued for the allotment of 55 leftover bars in the district. During the lottery process, 21 bars were allotted. Prohibition and Excise Deputy Commissioner T Srinivasa Rao said that the bar allotment was carried out in a transparent and accountable manner through a draw of lots. He explained that four or more applications were received for bars located within the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation limits, as well as Kondapalli and Tiruvuru municipalities.

After thorough scrutiny of applications, eligible applicants were selected through the lottery system in the presence of applicants and excise officials, he said. The entire process was conducted strictly in accordance with the guidelines of the new liquor policy, he added.

District Prohibition and Excise Superintendent S Srinivasa Rao, Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent RV Ramashiva, and other excise officials were present.