Louis Braille brought light in the lives of blind: Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara

Ongole: The Prakasam district collector Dr Pola Bhaskara said that Louis Braille is the great man who brought light to the lives of the blind people. The collector garlanded the statue of the Louis Braille and participated in his 211th birth anniversary celebrations at the NTR Kalakshetram organized by the Differently Abled Welfare Department in Ongole on Saturday.

After cutting the cake with the visually impaired people on the dais, the collector explained that Braille didn't stop progressing in life due to his disability. He said that Braille wanted a script for the people like him and developed the Braille script, which became a compass for education to the visually challenged throughout the world. He asked the children to take inspiration from Braille and reach higher positions, forgetting about their disability. He announced that the backlog posts for differently able people will be filled in soon in the district and assured that the roster system will be implemented in it. He promised to cooperate in resolving issues related to the visually impaired and said that the housing plots issue will be addressed in five days.

The assistant director of differently-abled welfare department G Vasantha Babu and collector Bhaskara distributed five laptops to the visually impaired candidates. The district forest settlement officer Krishnaveni, tourism AD Nagabhushanam, NFC India representatives Mallikharjun, Srinivasa Reddy, Blind Welfare Association leader L Ratnaraju and others also participated in the program.