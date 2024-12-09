Love Gone Wrong: Nandikotkur Man Sets Girl on Fire After Rejection

A brutal incident took place in Nandikotkur, Nandyal district, where a young man poured petrol on a girl and set her on fire because she did not love him.

The girl died in the incident, while the young man was injured when the fire caught him.

According to the police, Raghavendra (21), a youth from Kalugottal, had been harassing the girl, who was from Samarlakota in Veldurthi mandal, for some time, claiming it was out of love.

Due to this, the girl's parents had sent her to her grandmother's house in Nandikotkur. Raghavendra arrived there six months ago, and the matter was reported to the girl's parents. They advised her not to allow any of her friends to visit the house.

However, after midnight on Sunday, Raghavendra returned. He knocked on the door while the girl was sleeping in the study room.

When the door opened, he entered and locked it. After some time, he poured petrol on the girl and set her on fire. She screamed loudly and died on the spot. The young man also caught fire and was injured. While he tried to run away, he was caught by his family members and locals.

After being informed, the police arrived at the scene and arrested the accused. Raghavendra was taken to Kurnool Government Hospital in a 108 ambulance due to his injuries.